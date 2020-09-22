Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools | KOB 4
Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools

The Associated Press
Updated: September 22, 2020 06:28 AM
Created: September 22, 2020 06:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is siding with the father of a seventh grade prep school student in a lawsuit that challenges pandemic-related limits on classroom capacity at private schools in New Mexico as more restrictive than public school guidelines.

Albuquerque-based U.S. Attorney John Anderson filed a statement of interest on Monday that argues the state is violating the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution by limiting attendance at private schools to 25% of building capacity when public school guidelines say 50%.

The administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says public schools have greater oversight requirements that accompany the potentially higher 50% capacity limit, and that daycare centers simply cannot operate remotely by videoconference.

The administration also notes that students in grades seven-12 are not receiving in-person instruction as state education officials take a cautious approach to reopening.

Separately, President Donald Trump has proposed diverting federal funding away from public schools that decline to open.


Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools
