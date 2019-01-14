Justice system decides whether children are charged as adults for crimes

Morfin is considered a “serious youthful offender.” That's the name given to children, 15 years or older who are facing a first-degree murder charge.

If they are indicted and convicted on that charge, they will serve time as an adult.

"The entire proceeding, as long as it comes back first-degree murder stays with the downtown adult court judge," said Garcia.

However, charges can change, just like in the case of Nehemiah Griego, the teenager who admitted to killing his family.

"It did start out as a Serious Youthful Offender case," she said. "There was a plea agreement where he pled to lesser charges than the first-degree murder."

Charges, other than first-degree murder are handled at the juvenile justice system, where the main mission is to treat and rehabilitate.

As of December, eight teenagers were charged as “serious youthful offenders.”