Juvenile shot in SE Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
August 28, 2019 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile in southeast Albuquerque.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Carlisle and Gibson.
Police said the juvenile, whose age has not been released, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about the shooter.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 28, 2019 06:35 PM
Created: August 28, 2019 05:43 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved