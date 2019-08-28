Juvenile shot in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Juvenile shot in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
August 28, 2019 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile in southeast Albuquerque.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Carlisle and Gibson.

Police said the juvenile, whose age has not been released, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about the shooter.

Updated: August 28, 2019 06:35 PM
Created: August 28, 2019 05:43 PM

