K-12 educators, school staff now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 08, 2021 09:01 AM
Created: March 08, 2021 08:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that all K-12 educators, early childhood professionals and staff will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 8.
State officials said the first shots will be offered to these groups over a three week period:
Week 1 (beginning March 8)
Week 2 (beginning March 15)
Week 3 (beginning March 22)
“The state has already vaccinated approximately 15,000 educators, and we are eager to continue our nation-leading distribution effort,” DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “The state will also continue to vaccinate phase 1A, 75+, and New Mexicans with health conditions.”
For more information about getting vaccinated in New Mexico, click here.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company