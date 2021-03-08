K-12 educators, school staff now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 08, 2021 09:01 AM
Created: March 08, 2021 08:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that all K-12 educators, early childhood professionals and staff will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 8. 

State officials said the first shots will be offered to these groups over a three week period: 

Week 1 (beginning March 8)

  • Educators and EC professionals outside the Albuquerque metro area

Week 2 (beginning March 15)

  • Educators and EC professionals within the Albuquerque metro area, likely at a mass vaccination site 

Week 3 (beginning March 22) 

  • Educators and EC professionals who register for vaccine in the interim or who have not yet been vaccinated

“The state has already vaccinated approximately 15,000 educators, and we are eager to continue our nation-leading distribution effort,” DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “The state will also continue to vaccinate phase 1A, 75+, and New Mexicans with health conditions.”

For more information about getting vaccinated in New Mexico, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


