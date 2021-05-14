ABQ K-9 Crew returns to Sunport to comfort anxious travelers

The Dude’s handler, Barbara Doner, is happy to be back.

“I hated the fact that we were off for a year, but I understand that, but the dogs missed it which was surprising to me that the dogs came back very excited,” said Doner.

She said this is a good time for the dogs to return – to help anyone having a ruff time. Many people haven’t traveled in a while and might find it difficult to get back into an airplane.

“It just takes all the stress away from them,” said Doner. “It really helps a lot of the people that are nervous about heading back to the airport and being around people and such.”