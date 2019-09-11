K9 handler says goodbye to his dog Hondo

Lieutenant Castaneda with the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office said K9s can sometimes become too attached to their handler.

"You know he just got too fond of the handler. They had a great relationship, but it was where Hondo couldn't really focus on a lot of the tasks were at hand,” Lt. Castaneda said.

Hondo was donated by the Hometown Foundation, a nonprofit that has a police K9 initiative. When Hondo went through his certification test, Deputy Osborne had to make the tough call to give Hondo back.

The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office had to find a new dog who was prepared to serve the county—and they think they have found one.

"The new dog that we've picked up now is definitely a great breed,” Lt. Castaneda said. “That dog’s father is in Europe now and still doing policing and is an award winning dog."

The new German Shepard has yet to be named, but people can vote for his name on the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

"You know this is a new addition to the sheriff’s department so we're always looking forward to always being — serving our community well,” Castaneda said.

