KAFB takes precautions to combat COVID-19, restricts access to commissary

Additionally, the base exchange and commissary will be limited to active duty personnel and people living on base.

“Unfortunately or responsibly… one of the side effects of that is having to reduce privileges that have traditionally been afforded to some of our retiree community members,” Miller said.

Miller said those facilities will temporarily be closed to the 27,000 retired service members in the Albuquerque area.

“This was a very difficult decision,” he added.

However, he’s working on a plan that would reopen base to these veterans.

Additional measures also include limiting in-person meetings, extending use of telework for non-essential personnel, as well as restriction of movement for individuals who have recently traveled to impacted areas. In conjunction with state and local authorities, there is a limit on gatherings of no more than five individuals and an instruction to stay-at-home unless mission-essential.

