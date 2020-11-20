KAFB taking steps to slow spread after increase in cases

Megan Abundis
Updated: November 20, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: November 20, 2020 09:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - COVID-19 cases are rising on Kirtland Air Force Base (KAFB).
"It is increasing inside our state, and on the base," said Co. David Miller, Installation Commander at KABF.
The number of cases at KAFB are included in the state's daily update.
The Department of Defense says the military has more than 100,000 positive cases. Five months ago, the military was dealing with about 20,000 cases.
In the Air Force, 14,000 cases have been reported.
Air Force officials say they have plenty of resources and protocols in place to make sure people are safe while pushing forward with missions.
"We've always mirrored the governor through this entire pandemic, and so right now we still feel comfortable," Col. Ryan Nye said.
Currently, the base has no plans of limiting access to retirees.
"What we may do in the future is limit some hours to active duty only but still keep the ability to use those facilities open to our retirement population," said CMSgt Robert Stamper.
