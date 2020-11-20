KAFB taking steps to slow spread after increase in cases

In the Air Force, 14,000 cases have been reported.

Air Force officials say they have plenty of resources and protocols in place to make sure people are safe while pushing forward with missions.

"We've always mirrored the governor through this entire pandemic, and so right now we still feel comfortable," Col. Ryan Nye said.

Currently, the base has no plans of limiting access to retirees.

"What we may do in the future is limit some hours to active duty only but still keep the ability to use those facilities open to our retirement population," said CMSgt Robert Stamper.