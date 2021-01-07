KAFB to begin vaccinating military first responders

"I'm glad we are finally going to be able to start," said Tech Sgt Mircho Plaza. "It's going to be a little bit of a marathon run, but I think tomorrow we're going to hear the starting pistol go off."

Military leadership said they have full confidence in the vaccines. It will start by giving out the Moderna vaccine. But they are also prepared to give the Pfizer vaccine if they receive a shipment.

"This is really about protecting the people in the foxhole with us. This is war against, us versus this pandemic," said Coleman. "When you're in the foxhole, there's a person to your left, a person to your right that's who you take are of so getting the vaccine isn't just about something for yourself, it's protecting all those around you like, wearing a mask."