Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak on literacy in New Mexico | KOB 4
Associated Press
September 10, 2019 06:46 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - The NBA's all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is coming to southeastern New Mexico as part of a lecture series.
    
The Hobbs News-Sun reports the 72-year-old retired basketball star is scheduled in November to participate in the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series.
    
The event is hosted by the JF Maddox Foundation and University of the Southwest in Hobbs.
    
Abdul-Jabbar will speak on the value of literacy and growing your mind.
    
He is a six-time NBA champion and the league's only six-time MVP.
    
Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

