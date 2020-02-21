Katie's Law helping solve crimes in Albuquerque

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Law enforcement in New Mexico continues successfully solve crime because of Katie’s Law.
It requires a person, who is arrested for a serious crime, to provide DNA and be fingerprinted.
“It's a huge deal,” said Alanna Williams, who is a forensic scientist at the Albuquerque Police Department’s Crime Lab. “So we are getting approximately double the amount of arrestees on top of convicted offenders. It's astronomically increased our statistics as far as CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hits."
Williams’ job involves linking up violent crimes with DNA profiles, and she said Katie's Law has changed everything.
“For property crimes, we get approximately 9, 10 cases get solved by CODIS,” Williams said. “In sexual assault cases, we're seeing somewhere around a 50% hit rate."
Katie’s Law was enacted in New Mexico in 2006.
It’s named after Katie Sepich. She was killed, and found dead in Las Cruces.
Gabriel Avila confessed to the murder after his DNA was linked to the crime.
