Katie's Law helping solve crimes in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Katie's Law helping solve crimes in Albuquerque

Megan Abundis
Updated: February 21, 2020 10:32 PM
Created: February 21, 2020 09:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Law enforcement in New Mexico continues successfully solve crime because of Katie’s Law.

It requires a person, who is arrested for a serious crime, to provide DNA and be fingerprinted.

Advertisement

“It's a huge deal,” said Alanna Williams, who is a forensic scientist at the Albuquerque Police Department’s Crime Lab. “So we are getting approximately double the amount of arrestees on top of convicted offenders. It's astronomically increased our statistics as far as CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hits."

Williams’ job involves linking up violent crimes with DNA profiles, and she said Katie's Law has changed everything.

“For property crimes, we get approximately 9, 10 cases get solved by CODIS,” Williams said. “In sexual assault cases, we're seeing somewhere around a 50% hit rate."

Katie’s Law was enacted in New Mexico in 2006.

It’s named after Katie Sepich. She was killed, and found dead in Las Cruces.

Gabriel Avila confessed to the murder after his DNA was linked to the crime.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Person shot, killed at bar in Albuquerque
Person shot, killed at bar in Albuquerque
18-year-old accused of killing motorcyclist released from jail
18-year-old accused of killing motorcyclist released from jail
Infamous NM murder case to be featured on NBC's Dateline
Infamous NM murder case to be featured on NBC's Dateline
Crews clear rollover on I-25 in Albuquerque
Crews clear rollover on I-25 in Albuquerque
APD: Woman who doused herself in lighter fluid prompts SWAT standoff
APD: Woman who doused herself in lighter fluid prompts SWAT standoff
Advertisement


Person shot, killed at bar in Albuquerque
Person shot, killed at bar in Albuquerque
Katie Sepich's parents reflect on Dateline episode, daughter's legacy
Katie Sepich's parents reflect on Dateline episode, daughter's legacy
Katie's Law helping solve crimes in Albuquerque
Katie's Law helping solve crimes in Albuquerque
Major players in movie industry to take part film conference in Albuquerque
Major players in movie industry to take part film conference in Albuquerque
Slain officer's widow said memorial vandalism is a 'slap in the face'
Slain officer's widow said memorial vandalism is a 'slap in the face'