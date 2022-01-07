Keep ABQ Beautiful: Solid Waste Department shares ways to keep the city clean

"It's a funny message, but the messages are 100% important," said Whelan. "That's the most important thing about these videos, and we want it to just stay in people's minds."

The goal is to educate about trash to keep Albuquerque beautiful. In 2022, they're looking to turn these projects bilingual with Spanish videos too.

"We're going to keep doing the stuff that we've been doing, but we're going to expand it more," said Whelan.

At the 2021 Twinkle Light Parade, employees were able to bring more attention to their work while winning best in show.

"We were able to give out 1000 reusable bags because that's one of our other messages is the reusable bags," said Whelan. "Use your reusable bags." If you wouldl like to watch the videos, click here.