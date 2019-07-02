Keeping pets safe over Fourth of July holiday
Photo: Pixabay
Marian Camacho
July 02, 2019 07:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department is offering up some pet safety tips ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
Officials say fireworks can often cause pets to act out of character, with some running away out of fear.
Animal Welfare offered up the following tips to help keep your pets safe:
- Leave your pets at home and indoors. The noise of the fireworks for most pets could cause anxiety, fear and a desire to flee.
- Keep pets in a lit, cool, calm closed room with familiar sounds and chew toys that will help to distract and make the animal feel safe.
- Identification tags and microchips are a must in case the pet escapes. This will help to reunite the pets and the owners quickly and effectively. Please make sure information on tags and microchips are updated.
- If the pet gets especially stressed, ask your vet for help to calm your pet down.
Pets that get lost and end up at shelters will be returned to owners free of charge if the pet is spayed or neutered.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: July 02, 2019 07:17 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved