Keeping Smokey Bear in the air

"We have to buy a new balloon. It's not an option,” Hill said.

The current balloon was bought after the previous balloon crashed into a pole.

Usually, the group would be busy at Balloon Fiesta selling Smokey Bear balloon merchandise. However, without this year’s event, they won’t be able to hit their mark.

"Maybe 2021 is the year we get back out there and start raising that money," Hill said.

Hill said the current balloon only has a few years left.

In the meantime, supporters can donate or shop on the nonprofit’s website.

For more information or to donate, visit smokeybearballoon.org.