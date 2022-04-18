Keeping the bosque safe during wildfire season

"Being out and being visible to the public," Ruiz said. "Those individuals who are, perhaps, homeless individuals or just in the bosque starting those fires, if they see us out patrolling, we have a presence out, I think that acts somewhat as a deterrent."

Ruiz said a majority of fires in the bosque are human-caused, whether intentionally or by accident.

So far, fire officials said they've responded to two bosque fires this year. According to AFR, there were about 31 bosque fires in 2021, and 12 in 2020.