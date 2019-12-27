Keeping your skin healthy during the winter

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The winter weather can wreak havoc on your skin. Less moisture in the air and more heaters can equal to dry skin.
Dr. Meredith Barlow, a family practitioner at Presbyterian Medical Center, said dry skin can be uncomfortable and if it cracks, it could lead to an infection.
To combat the flaky, cracked or just the plain ugly, she said to start with what goes into your body.
"One thing that I recommend is really maintaining good hydration," she said. "You're gonna want to drink a lot of water."
When showering, hot water can increase itching more than warm water. But you do want to moisturize right after hopping out the shower.
"You're gonna want to pick a moisturizer that's thick, unscented and cream based--more than like a thin lotion right. That thin lotion can actually dry skin out a little bit more," Dr. Barlow explained.
Clothes can also irritate your skin. She said you should avoid wool, or pair it with a 100% cotton undershirt to protect your skin from the harsh material.
