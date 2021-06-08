Keller announces improvements to Wells Park neighborhood

Keller said more housing will also be available in the area.

"Just down the street, we have 40 new units of supportive housing coming in," he said. "And we have another 200 slated to be built."

Keller claims added restrooms and restrictions on homeless camps at Coronado Park has made it better now than it was when he took office.

NBC Universal Studios will also be moving into the neighborhood this year. It's expected to employee more than 200 employees.

