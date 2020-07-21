Keller calls reported threat to send federal forces to Albuquerque a political stunt | KOB 4
Keller calls reported threat to send federal forces to Albuquerque a political stunt

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 21, 2020 04:18 PM
Created: July 21, 2020 04:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller had sharp criticism following national news reports that suggest the Trump administration is planning to send federal forces to Albuquerque.

CBS News claims it obtained a memo that shows the Trump administration is planning to send federal officers to assist local police departments in "Chicago, with Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kansas City, Missouri, possibly next."

“There’s no place for Trump’s secret police in our city. If this was more than a stunt, these politicians would support constitutional crime fighting efforts that work for our community, not turning Albuquerque into a federal police state. We will not sell out our own community, or our own police department, for this obvious political agenda; as they try to incite violence by targeting our city and our residents,” Keller said.

The federal forces were deployed to Portland, Oregon following days of protests, some of which turned violent.

Mike Geier, chief of Albuquerque Police Department, appeared wary of the reason federal forces would be sent to Albuquerque.

“I truly hope this is a not just a cheap political stunt that will only make our city less safe. We coordinate with our federal law enforcement partners every day. What is being described is not real crime fighting; it’s politics standing in the way of police work," Geier said.


