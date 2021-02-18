Keller details proactive strategies to tackle crime in Albuquerque

Weekly anti-crime operations have resulted in more than 1,000 arrest, more than 140 gun recoveries and 120 stolen cars being located, according to APD. However, there have been approximately 20 homicides in the city since the start of 2021.

While many of the people officers have arrested are still behind bars, officials said they continue to spend time and resources arrested the same person when they are released.

Under the Keller administration, numerous crime-fighting initiatives have been launched. He was asked Thursday when results from those initiatives would be noticed.

"I think it's a challenging question because of COVID and what we're seeing around the country. And actually we are concerned and worried about the reverse," Keller said. "Violent crime is skyrocketing everywhere in the country. That is what we are trying to plan for, brace for and deal with. So until we have all the other associated aspects with COVID and violent crime and drug use show some kind of clear direction. Then we can give you an accurate forecast."