Keller encourages people to practice social distancing while outside

Simon said just because parking lots are full does not mean people are breaking the rules.

"I have not seen a single party size larger than five in an open space area the entire weekend," he said.

During Monday's press briefing, a group of seven boys were playing football at the other end of the park. Simon said only state authorities can enforce the mandate, limiting group gatherings to no more than five people. But he said city employees are encouraging large groups to break it up.

"Right now, if a city facility is open, like if the gates to the tennis courts are open, that means you can use them," Keller said. "But, what you got to do is the same distancing and hygiene."

Keller added, "Any organized game is not a good idea, and we're not encouraging that, but if you want to do something like shoot the basketball - same thing wash your hands before, wash the ball if you can and then wash your hands after and don't touch your face in between and then again no games because you're too close."

The mayor said he can close down city-run parks or recreational areas if they become problematic.