Keller highlights success of getting to yellow, but says green is 'a long way off'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller feels good about eased restrictions in Bernalillo County.
"And so we've got to continue doing all this work to stay yellow and to get to green," Keller said Thursday.
The yellow level of restrictions allows restaurants across Albuquerque to offer indoor dining again, a move that will benefit the Duke City's economy.
"It's going to provide some much-needed relief to the small business community, and these are the businesses that make this city so unique," said Tania Armenta, president and CEO of Visit Albuquerque.
Moving from yellow to green would require Bernalillo County to have no more than 8 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. The county currently rates at 21 cases per 100,000.
"Green is a long way off," Keller said. "We hope we get there maybe this summer, but we just have to keep doing what we're doing and, for right now, we're just going to enjoy yellow."
