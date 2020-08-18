Keller introduces team that will help address violent crime in Albuquerque

Mayor Keller introduced his team of experts Tuesday that will help reach the small percentage of offenders. They include a former gang member, a juvenile justice professional, a mediator, and a police commander. They say they will make a difference by identifying and intervening with potential crime drivers.

"This is about understanding who they are and why they are engaged in violent crime," Keller said. "And so, this actually in some ways, in that respect, this is the opposite of data. This is action. This is actually doing something with people. This is not just running reports and I think that's a marked difference with what the city has done in the past."

Keller said other cities with the same initiative have seen violent crime reduce by 10%-30%. Keller said he expects to see results in 9-18 months.