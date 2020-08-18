Keller introduces team that will help address violent crime in Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced a new program to address crime that he believes will get results in less than two years.
"This isn't about PowerPoint slides or interesting analysis," Keller said. "This is about trying to get these people not to shoot each other."
Keller said the city will be working with about 20 other cities that are cooperating the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. The strategy begins when law enforcement leaders understand that half of one percent of a city’s population drives most violence.
With that information, experts believe police officers will be able to dramatically realign resources to focus on that small percentage.
Mayor Keller introduced his team of experts Tuesday that will help reach the small percentage of offenders. They include a former gang member, a juvenile justice professional, a mediator, and a police commander. They say they will make a difference by identifying and intervening with potential crime drivers.
"This is about understanding who they are and why they are engaged in violent crime," Keller said. "And so, this actually in some ways, in that respect, this is the opposite of data. This is action. This is actually doing something with people. This is not just running reports and I think that's a marked difference with what the city has done in the past."
Keller said other cities with the same initiative have seen violent crime reduce by 10%-30%. Keller said he expects to see results in 9-18 months.
