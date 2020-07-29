Keller joins other mayors in expressing concern over Operation Legend

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller joined other mayors on a phone call Wednesday to denounce the president's plan to deploy federal agents to certain U.S. cities.
Keller and mayors from Oakland, Philadelphia and Seattle took a stand against Operation Legend.
The mayors are concerned about federal agents targeting protesters like they did in Portland despite the attorney general saying the agents will be used for crime fighting efforts.
"So for us, when we see what's happening in other cities and see these stories, I think every mayor in America should be concerned," Keller said. "And we are working locally to get the written assurances and guarantees that we can, but I'm worried that our local authorities aren't the ones in charge."
Officials with the Department of Justice say the agents will not focus on immigrants or protesters. Instead, they will be tasked with addressing violent crime and gun violence.
"One reason that Albuquerque was selected for Operation Legend is because, according to statistics published by the FBI, Albuquerque's violent crime rate is 3.7, or nearly four times the national violent crime rate," U.S. Attorney John Anderson said to Keller in a letter.
Keller still worries that the agents will be taking orders from the White House.
"So it doesn't really matter what local folks say, they are say they're not. And this is why we are all going to be vigilant," Keller said. "We're going to hold them accountable, we're going to file injunctions based on the 10th, and we are doing what we can to inform our population to call out what we believe it totally inappropriate and often illegal behavior that is designed to incite violence and divide us."
The governor and state's attorney general have also expressed concerns about the federal agents. They created a commission to make sure people's rights are not violated.
