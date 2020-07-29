Keller joins other mayors in expressing concern over Operation Legend

Officials with the Department of Justice say the agents will not focus on immigrants or protesters. Instead, they will be tasked with addressing violent crime and gun violence.

"One reason that Albuquerque was selected for Operation Legend is because, according to statistics published by the FBI, Albuquerque's violent crime rate is 3.7, or nearly four times the national violent crime rate," U.S. Attorney John Anderson said to Keller in a letter.

Keller still worries that the agents will be taking orders from the White House.

"So it doesn't really matter what local folks say, they are say they're not. And this is why we are all going to be vigilant," Keller said. "We're going to hold them accountable, we're going to file injunctions based on the 10th, and we are doing what we can to inform our population to call out what we believe it totally inappropriate and often illegal behavior that is designed to incite violence and divide us."

The governor and state's attorney general have also expressed concerns about the federal agents. They created a commission to make sure people's rights are not violated.