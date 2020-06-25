Keller looking into ballooning alternatives following cancellation of Balloon Fiesta

One option could be expanding ABQ Aloft, a program that typically kicks off Balloon Fiesta by having balloonists set up at schools to give kids an up-close look at ballooning.

Another possibility is a series of smaller socially-distanced balloon ascensions at Albuquerque parks. However, Keller cautioned that the virus and the balloonists will dictate what the city can do.

"Just want to emphasize, you can't do any of this without pilot's desire and keeping them safe, so. So, it's all pending on what the pilots want to do," Keller said.

