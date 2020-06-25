Keller looking into ballooning alternatives following cancellation of Balloon Fiesta

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hot air balloons will still fly in Albuquerque despite the cancellation of the Balloon Fiesta.
"We can certainly expect balloons in the sky in October because ballooning is a very socially distanced activity," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.
The city is actively looking at different ways to celebrate the world's largest gathering of hot air balloons.
"They're not going to be as big, or as economically fruitful, but we're looking at a wide range of options for safe alternatives for Balloon Fiesta this year," Keller said.
One option could be expanding ABQ Aloft, a program that typically kicks off Balloon Fiesta by having balloonists set up at schools to give kids an up-close look at ballooning.
Another possibility is a series of smaller socially-distanced balloon ascensions at Albuquerque parks. However, Keller cautioned that the virus and the balloonists will dictate what the city can do.
"Just want to emphasize, you can't do any of this without pilot's desire and keeping them safe, so. So, it's all pending on what the pilots want to do," Keller said.
