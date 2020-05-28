Keller promotes pop-up COVID-19 testing cites in Albuquerque

He said 500,000 meals have been distributed between various entities including APS, Bernalillo County and community centers.

"As we transition into summer we are going to be phasing in our summer meal program which will continue this year," Keller said.

Keller also warned people about scammers who are looking to take advantage of people.

"The Water Authority received yesterday several reports of fraudulent recorded phone calls telling customers that they had overdue utility bills," Keller said.

Keller reminded people that The Water Authority is not shutting off people's water for lack of payment at this time.