Keller promotes pop-up COVID-19 testing cites in Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
Updated: May 28, 2020 05:50 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 02:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller gave an update Thursday about the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're trying to have testing available in all parts of town," Keller said.
The city is continuing its special pop-up clinics. On Friday, there will be a clinic set up at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. On June 6, a testing site will be set up at First Nations.
During a briefing Thursday, Keller also praised the community for stepping up during the pandemic.
He said 500,000 meals have been distributed between various entities including APS, Bernalillo County and community centers.
"As we transition into summer we are going to be phasing in our summer meal program which will continue this year," Keller said.
Keller also warned people about scammers who are looking to take advantage of people.
"The Water Authority received yesterday several reports of fraudulent recorded phone calls telling customers that they had overdue utility bills," Keller said.
Keller reminded people that The Water Authority is not shutting off people's water for lack of payment at this time.
