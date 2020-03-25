Keller reminds people who should be tested for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Keller reminds people who should be tested for COVID-19

Faith Egbuonu
Created: March 25, 2020 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As Albuquerque continues to do what it can to slow the spread of COVID-19, city officials wants businesses to be mindful of how they're handling the matter during the tough times.

Mayor Tim Keller said, at a Wednesday briefing, it is not mandatory employees get tested before going to work.

He also reminded people that COVID-19 tests are prioritized for those who have symptoms, including a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath.

"You should only get tested if you're symptomatic and please go through the screening process with the state hotline," Keller said.

MORE: Presbyterian relocates COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park


