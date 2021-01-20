Keller reveals 3 finalists for APD Chief of Police position

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 20, 2021 06:41 PM
Created: January 20, 2021 05:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller announced three finalists for the chief of the Albuquerque Police Department position.
The finalists include interim chief Harold Medina, Clinton Nichols, and Joseph Sullivan.
Click here to view their resumes
The public is invited to meet the finalists in a webinar on Saturday. They can also provide input and questions by emailing chiefsearchinput@cabq.gov.
Webinar information:
To join the webinar use the link below:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:
Please click this URL to join. https://cabq.zoom.us/j/94484287961
Or join by phone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 944 8428 7961
International numbers available: https://cabq.zoom.us/u/alRcTSuoO
