Keller reveals 3 finalists for APD Chief of Police position

Updated: January 20, 2021 06:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller announced three finalists for the chief of the Albuquerque Police Department position. 

The finalists include interim chief Harold Medina, Clinton Nichols, and Joseph Sullivan. 

The public is invited to meet the finalists in a webinar on Saturday. They can also provide input and questions by emailing chiefsearchinput@cabq.gov.

Webinar information:

To join the webinar use the link below:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://cabq.zoom.us/j/94484287961

Or join by phone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 646 558 8656  or +1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 944 8428 7961

International numbers available: https://cabq.zoom.us/u/alRcTSuoO
 


