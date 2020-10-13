Keller says Albuquerque is prepared to handle COVID-19 outbreak at homeless shelter

Infected residents have been moved to hotels to isolate and receive treatment. Keller said the city is prepared to handle more if the outbreak grows.

"While we are very concerned and moving as fast as we can with these 98 positive cases, we are prepared for 650," Keller said.

Health officials said they started requiring everyone to wear a mask inside the shelter last week, except when sleeping. And with colder temperatures coming and active community spread, the mayor explained why they still wants people to use the shelter.

"Some residents have, of course, chosen to leave. But, because they have been exposed, just like anyone else, it's actually better if they stay in-touch with us. So, we're encouraging that, but they're always free to not come," Keller said.