Keller says it's too early to reopen Albuquerque's economy

Keller said when the time comes to reopen businesses, it will happen slowly and be a staggered process.

"We know that we need to have testing capacity in central New Mexico," Keller said. "We also know that our medical system has to be ready in terms of beds and personnel. The good news is we've made progress in all of those fronts thanks to all those entities that are involved, the state's leadership. And so we're in a very good position. But to jump the gun before we see this is a dangerous idea."

Keller also expects there to be relapses-- adding that the public should expect additional closures when that happens.

"A company might have a particular outbreak, a call center might, who knows what the issue is," Keller said. "But we need to be in a position where we can quarantine. We'll have to close down for a couple of days, that facility, but then we'll do contract tracing and then we'll get people back to work."

The city's chief operating officer, Lawrence Rael, said people should expect a very different summer. The city canceled SummerFest events through the end of June, and is looking at changing the Freedom 4th event at Balloon Fiesta Park to maintain social distancing.

"Perhaps a drive up 4th of July program where people might drive up to see a display of fireworks in different parts of the city," Rael said. "We're working through that."

Keller also said he's been in touch with other mayors in the metro area – like the mayors of Rio Rancho and Bernalillo – to coordinate a way to reopen together.

