Keller says 'robust' testing can move Albuquerque area from red to yellow

"This actually does give us a path out," Keller said. "So, when you see a city with a high test rate, but also a high positivity rate, as long as people quarantine, those two things should go together and drive that positivity rate down."

In addition to testing, the Keller said the city is engaging in a heavy enforcement effort.

Last week, the city had 678 compliance interactions with business and individuals, 17 of which were for face covering complaints at business.

A vast majority of enforcement is just reminders. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that the vast majority of businesses are trying to follow the rules, however, there are those that have tried to go around the public health order.

"Currently, Crunch Fitness has been cited by New Mexico Department of Health for a civil penalty of up to $5,000," said Albuquerque Fire Marshal Gene Gallegos.

Keller said enforcement will continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Look, if folks aren't going to follow the order they will be punished and held to the account of the law."