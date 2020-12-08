Keller says 'robust' testing can move Albuquerque area from red to yellow

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 08, 2020 05:42 PM
Created: December 08, 2020 04:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller believes Bernalillo County can get out of the red, in the state's new county-by-county COVID-19 risk assessment system.
"The positivity rate is probably going to be the first one we're going to be able to achieve," Keller said.
A test positivity rate of 5% or less would move Bernalillo County from the red to the yellow reopening phase.
Despite having a positive rate of nearly 20%, Keller said a robust testing strategy can help get that number down.
"This actually does give us a path out," Keller said. "So, when you see a city with a high test rate, but also a high positivity rate, as long as people quarantine, those two things should go together and drive that positivity rate down."
In addition to testing, the Keller said the city is engaging in a heavy enforcement effort.
Last week, the city had 678 compliance interactions with business and individuals, 17 of which were for face covering complaints at business.
A vast majority of enforcement is just reminders. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that the vast majority of businesses are trying to follow the rules, however, there are those that have tried to go around the public health order.
"Currently, Crunch Fitness has been cited by New Mexico Department of Health for a civil penalty of up to $5,000," said Albuquerque Fire Marshal Gene Gallegos.
Keller said enforcement will continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Look, if folks aren't going to follow the order they will be punished and held to the account of the law."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company