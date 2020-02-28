Keller wants to nail down final location of new homeless shelter in coming months

The second choice for the homeless shelter would be Coronado Park, near 3rd Street and I-40.

The third choice is the former Lovelace Medical Center on Gibson and San Mateo.

“We believe one of these three sites will emerge or a combination of them together and because we do own the Coronado land, that one is something I can say with a lot more certainty," Keller said.

Keller said his team is working with all sites, negotiating costs and going over as many details as possible to stick to the $14 million budget that was passed by voters. Keller wants to nail down the location for the shelter by the spring or summer.