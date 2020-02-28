Keller wants to nail down final location of new homeless shelter in coming months

Colton Shone
Updated: February 28, 2020 06:34 PM
Created: February 28, 2020 04:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A UNM property off I-25 and Lomas is the preferred location for Albuquerque’s new homeless shelter.
In a study, the property received the highest score out of 150 proposed locations.
However, Mayor Tim Keller said it’s not a done deal. "This is not the city site and if the UNM community is not interested in sharing it, then this will be off the table,” he said.
UNM’s Campus Safety Council already voted against the proposal. However, other UNM officials have not weighed in on the proposal.
The second choice for the homeless shelter would be Coronado Park, near 3rd Street and I-40.
The third choice is the former Lovelace Medical Center on Gibson and San Mateo.
“We believe one of these three sites will emerge or a combination of them together and because we do own the Coronado land, that one is something I can say with a lot more certainty," Keller said.
Keller said his team is working with all sites, negotiating costs and going over as many details as possible to stick to the $14 million budget that was passed by voters. Keller wants to nail down the location for the shelter by the spring or summer.
