Ken Sanchez remembered as ABQ city councilors are sworn in

The four city councilor who were sworn in, Pat Davis, Trudy Jones, Isaac Benton, and Brooke Bassan, promised to continue the work of the people.

"To those criminals who refuse to stop preying on the good people and businesses of Albuquerque, we will send them a message that the time for no consequences is over," said Bassan, who won the seat that was vacated by Winter.

Benton, who won a runoff election, said he is ready to get back to work.

"Poverty, homelessness and crime-- we have to look at equity or poverty in the city," Benton said.

Benton wants the city to commit to early childhood education and rebuild the oldest neighborhoods in the city.

Pat Davis wants to start up a new permanent public safety committee.

"Giving our city a monthly opportunity to have a conversation about what is working, what's not, how many officers are on our street and what programs are working and what money needs to be invested and how we can reorganize," he said.

Trudy Jones, who was re-elected to a fourth term said addressing income inequality will help the crime problem.

"A very important way to fight crime is by creating a city full of opportunities for everyone-- and that means growing jobs and growing income for our citizens," she said.