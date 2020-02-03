Ken Sanchez's daughter vying to fill his District 1 seat

"It would be hard to replace Ken -- because he was his own person,” Gallegos said. “His own unique way of approaching things."

Part of his job is to recognize and help fill the empty spaces on the West Side.

“This is the only place that the city can expand, ‘cause it's the only place that has any open area," he said. "We've been working on that for over 20 plus years."

Gallegos said they are going to break ground on the Route 66 Visitor Center later this year, and he has some ideas on the type of person he would like see fill Ken’s position.

"I would just like to see someone that has the same foresight, and someone who has that genuine concern for the West Side,” he said.

He said he has no specific person in-mind, but he would like to see the same passion continue for whoever will next represent the people west of the river and north of Central.

"That's what I’d like to see,” he said. “Somebody that has a vision for the West Side. And hopefully they can maybe follow in Ken's footsteps."

City officials says Ken's daughter is one of more than a dozen of people that have applied to represent District 1.

The deadline to apply for the position Saturday. The Mayor's Office will begin reviewing applications and conduct interviews soon. They are aiming to fill the seat in the next six weeks.