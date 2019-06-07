Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker deported by ICE

"The swift action of our officers helped protect the Kardashian-Jenner family and future potential victims of John Ford," said Corey A. Price, field office director for ICE El Paso. "Our officers work tirelessly to remove criminal aliens from our communities, making them safer and our nation more secure."

ICE officials say Ford entered the U.S. from Canada with a non-immigrant B-2 visa which allowed him to be in the country for no longer than six months.

In March, Jenner's family released a statement thanking authorities for their swift actions in arresting Ford:

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism lead to the apprehension of this man. Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”