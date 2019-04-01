Key witness returns to the stand in accused cop killer's trial
Kassi Nelson
April 01, 2019 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A key witness for the prosecution took the stand again Monday on the fourth day of the Davon Lymon trial.
Lymon is accused of shooting and killing Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster in October 2015 during a traffic stop.
Garcia claims she was on the back of Lymon’s motorcycle on the night he killed Webster.
She said they drove around all day doing multiple drug drop-offs before Webster pulled them over for having a stolen license plate.
Garcia told the jury that Lymon told her to stay calm and that he was going to do something he was going to regret. At the time, she said she thought he meant he was going to take off on the motorcycle.
While Garcia admits to being high on meth and heroin when Lymon shot Webster, she said she wasn’t high after.
“I went into instant soberness,” she told the jury. "I didn’t feel high no more.”
The defense used Garcia’s addiction to try to poke holes in her story and question her credibility.
In court Friday, Garcia became emotional while watching the video from a lapel camera. Monday she talked about what it was like to see it all again.
“It’s very hard on me because that was very violent for me whether I like being told what to do or not. He was still somebody to somebody else whether he was on duty or off he was still a person, a human being,” she said.
