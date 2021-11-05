Kidnapping, murder suspect will remain behind bars until trial

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 05, 2021 06:48 PM
Created: November 05, 2021 05:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Esteban Mercado was shot and killed near Route 66 Casino in September and his teenage sister was kidnapped. Now, two suspects are facing charges in this case.
Edgar Orona Camacho was in court Friday, prosecutors asked that he stay behind bars until trial. The judge granted that pretrial motion.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Mercado family. Esteban Mercado was shot and killed in front of his teenage sister in September. They were out in the mesa near Route 66 casino, that's when police said two men; Erick Garcia and Edgar Orona Camacho came upon them.
Prosecutors said it was a robbery turned murder, then kidnapping.
“The facts contained in this criminal complaint are extremely concerning to the state and should shock the conscious of this court. This was a completely random and completely unwarranted, unprovoked murder. They decided to commit this robbery and then for absolutely no reason at all shot him in the chest,” said Jolanna Macias, state prosecutor.
Not to mention--Mercados sister was kidnapped, she escaped only after jumping from their car. So, prosecutors urged the judge to keep Camacho locked up, saying he is a danger to the community despite his limited criminal history.
“We believe that our rebuttal of all this will put things in a new light,” said Liane E Kerr, defense attorney.
His attorney disagreed, she claimed he is not a danger, but Judge Brett Lovelace didn't buy it.
“The court will grant the motion and he will be held without bond without access to CCP” said Lovelace.
