Kidnapping, murder suspect will remain behind bars until trial

“The facts contained in this criminal complaint are extremely concerning to the state and should shock the conscious of this court. This was a completely random and completely unwarranted, unprovoked murder. They decided to commit this robbery and then for absolutely no reason at all shot him in the chest,” said Jolanna Macias, state prosecutor.

Not to mention--Mercados sister was kidnapped, she escaped only after jumping from their car. So, prosecutors urged the judge to keep Camacho locked up, saying he is a danger to the community despite his limited criminal history.

“We believe that our rebuttal of all this will put things in a new light,” said Liane E Kerr, defense attorney.

His attorney disagreed, she claimed he is not a danger, but Judge Brett Lovelace didn't buy it.

“The court will grant the motion and he will be held without bond without access to CCP” said Lovelace.





