Kids with visual impairments take part in beeping Easter egg hunt

Kym Thurman brought her 5-year-old daughter Olivia, who is visually impaired, and says it allows her to feel like a normal kid.

"For her, the beeping is an added bonus," Thurman said. "She just has to sit with the eggs and be in a place where she can see lots of them and the beeping adds that extra element."

The beeping Easter eggs can't just be bought at the store. Each one was handmade by a member of the Kirtland Air Force Base bomb squad.

"A lot of the time hazardous devices use complex circuitry, and so our understanding of circuitry plays into the beeping Easter eggs," said Jason Verhoef with the Kirtland Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight. He showed KOB 4 how each one contains a circuit board, battery and a speaker.

The Kirtland Air Force Base bomb squad teamed up with the Albuquerque Police Department bomb squad to host the event. They made more than 70 of the beeping Easter eggs, which the kids then trade in for candy and snacks.

"I like this event a lot," said Verhoef. "It's a very special event, it feels good to give back to the community."