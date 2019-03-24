Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash

Ryan Laughlin
March 24, 2019 09:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kirtland Air Force base confirms that four airmen were involved in the possible street racing crash on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The car had been driving north on Louisana near Gibson and tried to pass another car in the middle turn lane when they hit and killed a woman and then crashed into an apartment building.

There were four people in the car. Three of them were in critical condition on Saturday night, but APD says they're now in stable condition. The driver was taken into custody after the accident.

Police said they were going to perform a blood test on the driver to determine if anything was in their system.

Neighbors say street racing isn't very rare on that stretch of road.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released yet.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness 4 News and KOB.com for updates.
 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: March 24, 2019 09:34 PM
Created: March 24, 2019 05:35 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Family asks for help finding hit-and-run suspect
Family asks for help finding hit-and-run suspect
Animal Welfare holds adoption event for National Puppy Day
Animal Welfare holds adoption event for National Puppy Day
1 killed, 3 in critical condition after possible street racing crash in SE Albuquerque
1 killed, 3 in critical condition after possible street racing crash in SE Albuquerque
Rio Grande could reach 25 year high this spring
Rio Grande could reach 25 year high this spring
Advertisement




Commissioners to vote on approval of new multimillion-dollar BernCo headquarters
Commissioners to vote on approval of new multimillion-dollar BernCo headquarters
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
LoboTHON breaks records, raises over $100,000 for UNM Children's Hospital
LoboTHON breaks records, raises over $100,000 for UNM Children's Hospital
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Trump didn't coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares
Trump didn't coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares