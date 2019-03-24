Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Ryan Laughlin
March 24, 2019 09:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kirtland Air Force base confirms that four airmen were involved in the possible street racing crash on Saturday night.
The car had been driving north on Louisana near Gibson and tried to pass another car in the middle turn lane when they hit and killed a woman and then crashed into an apartment building.
There were four people in the car. Three of them were in critical condition on Saturday night, but APD says they're now in stable condition. The driver was taken into custody after the accident.
Police said they were going to perform a blood test on the driver to determine if anything was in their system.
Neighbors say street racing isn't very rare on that stretch of road.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released yet.
Stay with KOB Eyewitness 4 News and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 24, 2019 09:34 PM
Created: March 24, 2019 05:35 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved