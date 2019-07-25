Kirtland AFB shows off groundwater treatment plant
Kai Porter
July 25, 2019 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The public got a first-hand look Thursday at how Kirtland Air Force Base is working to clean up ground water contamination from a decades-old fuel leak.
Since the base’s groundwater treatment plant opened in 2015, it's operated 24-7 and treated more than 680 million gallons of contaminated water, collected from four different wells.
"It's basically a giant Brita filter on steroids," said Kathryn Lynnes, senior advisor for the Bulk Fuels Facility cleanup. In 1999, the Air Force discovered a fuel leak contaminating groundwater under the base. "You have to consider this infrastructure that leaked was built in the mid-50s,” Lynnes said. “So back then, we didn't really understand groundwater, we didn't understand contamination and the piping that leaked was not put deep enough so it vibrated and rocks wore holes in the metal."
The contaminated area has shrunk over the last four years, since the treatment facility started operating.
"And it's not affecting anyone while we do this, no one's being exposed to this," Lynnes said.
The clean water either goes back in the aquifer or is used to water the on base golf course.
The base held an open house Thursday evening to give the public a chance to see the clean-up process in action and ask questions.
