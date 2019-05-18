Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta draws thousands | KOB 4
Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta draws thousands

Kai Porter
May 18, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens of planes captivated the crowd at Kirkland Air Force Base for the free Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta. The roaring planes have been heard over Albuquerque these past few days. 

The air show featured different aerial acts like the Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team.

"It's the Air Force's second most popular demonstration team," said Alex Lesar with Wings of Blue. "We jump into air shows, football games, baseball games throughout the country – all year long." 

The highlight for many was the Air Force Thunderbirds. 

This year, the show also featured a STEM Pavilion, where scientists showed off some cutting-edge projects they've been working on at the base, including satellites and laser technology. 

Amanda Phlegar, the director of the air show, said it was all about getting young people interested in a STEM career. 

"So it's an opportunity for school-age kids to come and do some hands-on activities and meet with some folks in the Air Force that are doing a lot of research and development for the future," Phlegar said. 

Kai Porter


May 18, 2019
Created: May 18, 2019 05:17 PM

