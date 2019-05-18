Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta draws thousands

The highlight for many was the Air Force Thunderbirds.

This year, the show also featured a STEM Pavilion, where scientists showed off some cutting-edge projects they've been working on at the base, including satellites and laser technology.

Amanda Phlegar, the director of the air show, said it was all about getting young people interested in a STEM career.

"So it's an opportunity for school-age kids to come and do some hands-on activities and meet with some folks in the Air Force that are doing a lot of research and development for the future," Phlegar said.