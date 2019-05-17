Kirtland Air Force Base hosts Air and Space Fiesta | KOB 4
Advertisement

Kirtland Air Force Base hosts Air and Space Fiesta

Marian Camacho
May 17, 2019 06:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Kirtland Air Force Base is making last minute preparations for Saturday's Air and Space Fiesta.

Advertisement

The event draws people from all over the state and beyond who want to get an up close look at all things aviation. But this year, the show is adding something new, a STEM Pavilion.

In the STEM Pavilion, scientists will get to show off some cutting-edge projects they've been working on at the base including satellites and laser technology.

The Air and Space Fiesta starts tomorrow at 9 a.m. and is free to attend.

Click here for more information.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 17, 2019 06:18 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State Police involved in second officer-involved shooting
State Police involved in second officer-involved shooting
Kirtland Air Force Base hosts Air and Space Fiesta
Kirtland Air Force Base hosts Air and Space Fiesta
Former NE Albuquerque Hastings building being transformed
Former NE Albuquerque Hastings building being transformed
NMSP: Officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
NMSP: Officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
Advertisement




New Mexico panel rejects reconsideration of Facebook bill
New Mexico panel rejects reconsideration of Facebook bill
Health Department: Sierra County case is not measles
Health Department: Sierra County case is not measles
State Police involved in second officer-involved shooting
State Police involved in second officer-involved shooting
Rest area near New Mexico-Arizona border under renovation
Rest area near New Mexico-Arizona border under renovation
Bicyclists hit the road for 'Bike to Work Day'
Bicyclists hit the road for 'Bike to Work Day'