Kirtland Air Force Base hosts Air and Space Fiesta
Marian Camacho
May 17, 2019 06:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Kirtland Air Force Base is making last minute preparations for Saturday's Air and Space Fiesta.
The event draws people from all over the state and beyond who want to get an up close look at all things aviation. But this year, the show is adding something new, a STEM Pavilion.
In the STEM Pavilion, scientists will get to show off some cutting-edge projects they've been working on at the base including satellites and laser technology.
The Air and Space Fiesta starts tomorrow at 9 a.m. and is free to attend.
