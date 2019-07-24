Kirtland Air Force Base to host open house for cleanup project | KOB 4
Kirtland Air Force Base to host open house for cleanup project

The Associated Press
July 24, 2019 07:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. Air Force is inviting the public to learn about the work being done to clean up jet fuel contamination at a base bordering New Mexico's largest city.

The open house at Kirtland Air Force Base will be Thursday. Experts from the Air Force and the state Environment Department will be on hand to answer questions.

A coalition of environmental groups has threatened to sue, saying the contamination is a danger to public health and the environment.

The Air Force already has spent $125 million cleaning up soil and water around the site, but the group is seeking an agreement that would establish a schedule with clear deadlines and penalties.

The fuel leak was detected in 1999. It was believed to have been seeping into the ground for decades.

