Kirtland airman to face military trial for deadly crash

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 24, 2020 10:06 PM
Created: January 24, 2020 09:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Kirtland airman who lost control of his vehicle and killed a 39-year-old woman last March will face a trial, air force officials said Friday.

Airman 1st Class Calvin Cooper is charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter and drunken or reckless operation of a vehicle, said Kirtland Air Force spokesman James Fisher.

Angelica Baca was killed when Cooper was behind the wheel. He was reportedly speeding north on Louisiana near Gibson.

Kirtland Cmdr. Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills issued the order after an article 32 hearing, said Fisher. Cooper remains on duty but faces prison time if convicted, he said.

A trial is expected this summer.


