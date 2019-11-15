Kirtland is collecting letters to send to the troops over the holidays

Grace Reader
Updated: November 15, 2019 08:22 AM
Created: November 15, 2019 08:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kirtland Air Force Base is organizing a campaign to send letters to deployed service members over the holidays.
Last year, they sent over 200,000 letters from all over the U.S. — and this year, they want to send even more.
The deadline to drop off letters is Nov. 22, in order to allow them time to organize and package them up to be sent.
Letters can be dropped off on Kirtland Air Force Base at Kirtland Outdoor Recreation or at any of the Kirtland Federal Credit Union locations. Kirtland also has letter-writing supplies on base.
Letter Writing Guidelines
Here are a few tips to remember:
Here are some things NOT to do when writing your letters:
Ideas to get you started:
Submission Guidelines
After you’ve written all those letters, send all of them bundled as directed below. Do NOT include envelopes when writing cards – it will only slow down the sorting!
