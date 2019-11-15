Kirtland is collecting letters to send to the troops over the holidays | KOB 4
Kirtland is collecting letters to send to the troops over the holidays

Grace Reader
Updated: November 15, 2019 08:22 AM
Created: November 15, 2019 08:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kirtland Air Force Base is organizing a campaign to send letters to deployed service members over the holidays. 

Last year, they sent over 200,000 letters from all over the U.S. — and this year, they want to send even more.

The deadline to drop off letters is Nov. 22, in order to allow them time to organize and package them up to be sent. 

Letters can be dropped off on Kirtland Air Force Base at Kirtland Outdoor Recreation or at any of the Kirtland Federal Credit Union locations. Kirtland also has letter-writing supplies on base. 

Letter Writing Guidelines

Here are a few tips to remember:

  • Be positive and upbeat
  • Be thankful
  • Feel free to share a little info about yourself like hobbies, pets, etc.
  • Talk about things happening around home like the weather, sports, etc.
  • A great way to start your letter is “Dear Service Member” or “Dear Friend”

Here are some things NOT to do when writing your letters:

  • They love kids’ drawings but do NOT use glitter or attach any other crafting materials (such as “googly eyes” or pipe cleaners)
  • Do not discuss inappropriate things
  • Avoid politics or political statements
  • Avoid lengthy religious discussions but saying you are praying for them is great
  • Avoid making holiday-specific cards, as the troops will be sent letters throughout the year
  • Do NOT include envelopes when writing cards – it will only slow down the sorting!

Ideas to get you started:

  • Buy a box of greeting cards, write a short note of encouragement to our troops and send them to us to be included in our packages.
  • Fold a piece of paper in half and make your own card.  Kirtland would love for schools, churches, and clubs to have their children spend a few minutes making cards.

Submission Guidelines

After you’ve written all those letters, send all of them bundled as directed below. Do NOT include envelopes when writing cards – it will only slow down the sorting!

  •  Bundle letters in groups (typically in groups of 25, 50, 100 or 250 is best for a large amount)
  • Please add a note to the top of your letters noting how many are in each bundle! This will be a HUGE help while sorting and counting.
  • Feel free to place all letters in a manila envelope for ease of shipping.


