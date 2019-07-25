Kirtland to update public on jet fuel spill cleanup efforts | KOB 4
Kirtland to update public on jet fuel spill cleanup efforts

Marian Camacho
July 25, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Kirtland Air Force Base officials are inviting the public to attend a meeting on the base's efforts to clean up a decades-old jet fuel spill.

The meeting will be held at the water treatment plant at the base starting at 5 p.m.

Officials are expected to talk about the jet fuel spill and efforts being made to clean it up.

Marian Camacho


Created: July 25, 2019 06:33 AM

