Kirtland to update public on jet fuel spill cleanup efforts
Marian Camacho
July 25, 2019 06:33 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Kirtland Air Force Base officials are inviting the public to attend a meeting on the base's efforts to clean up a decades-old jet fuel spill.
The meeting will be held at the water treatment plant at the base starting at 5 p.m.
Officials are expected to talk about the jet fuel spill and efforts being made to clean it up.
