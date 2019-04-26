Knights, ladies take over Balloon Museum for annual Renaissance Faire

It's all part of FIght a Night, a free attraction for kids.

“Once they get into it they love it and that can be like a conquest moment. A champion moment where they get to be kind of the shining star in the arena, and I think that it's very good for kids to have that experience," said one of the knights, Sir. Rowland.

Ortiz said there are other attractions like a baby race, pet costume contest, face painting, music and more.

She expects for nearly 8,000 lords and ladies to show up. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4 to 12, and kids 3 and under are free.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.