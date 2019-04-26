Knights, ladies take over Balloon Museum for annual Renaissance Faire
Casey Torres
April 26, 2019 06:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- The Albuquerque International Balloon Museum will host the Albuquerque Renaissance Faire on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"It's one of the events that we do that has a theme, and it's just so fun, family, friendly, and everyone's having a great time," said special events manager, Bree Ortiz.
On Thursday morning, two knights met at the museum to battle each other. With heavy gear and a determination to win, they duked it out.
It's all part of FIght a Night, a free attraction for kids.
“Once they get into it they love it and that can be like a conquest moment. A champion moment where they get to be kind of the shining star in the arena, and I think that it's very good for kids to have that experience," said one of the knights, Sir. Rowland.
Ortiz said there are other attractions like a baby race, pet costume contest, face painting, music and more.
She expects for nearly 8,000 lords and ladies to show up. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4 to 12, and kids 3 and under are free.
