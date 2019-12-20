KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 20, 2019 07:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – KOB 4 is pleased to announce meteorologist Ivan Cabrera will join the station as Chief Meteorologist next month. Cabrera joins KOB 4 from CNN, where he has served as meteorologist and weather anchor since 2009.
“I’ve been welcomed to join a team of experienced and dedicated professionals at KOB 4,” Cabrera said. “I look forward to getting to know them and all of New Mexico.”
Cabrera joins KOB 4’s weather team of meteorologists Eddie Garcia and Brett Luna, and popular morning weatherman Steve Stucker. Garcia will be promoted to the position of Assistant Chief Meteorologist in April of 2020, appearing in the Monday throughFriday noon and 5 p.m. newscasts. Brett Luna will be promoted to weekend meteorologist in late January. Steve Stucker will continue providing morning news viewers with the unique weather forecasts and community stories New Mexicans love.
“We are so happy to have a meteorologist of Ivan’s caliber join our team,” said KOB News Director Tim Maestas. “Ivan’s experience, combined with the talents of our existing weather team, will provide our viewers with the strongest weather team in New Mexico.”
Cabrera’s career includes meteorology positions at WFTS-TV in Tampa, Florida, WXIA-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, and WESH-TV in Orlando, Florida, where he won an Emmy award for team coverage of severe weather in 2007. He also provided weather forecasts for numerous stations while working for WSI (now The Weather Company). His time with WSI included appearances on Fox News Channel.
“My passion for weather has taken me many places, each with unique experiences and forged friendships,” Cabrera said. “While I value all of them, sometimes you’re given the chance to put it all together, all of what makes you feel you’ve arrived where you truly belong. This is New Mexico. This is Albuquerque. This is KOB 4.”
Cabrera has seals of approval from the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. He graduated from Florida State University in 1994, and graduated from the Broadcast Meteorology Program at Mississippi State University in 2006. He was born in Cuba and speaks Spanish fluently.
Cabrera starts with KOB 4 in late January, appearing in the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday through Friday. Garcia starts on the 5 p.m. newscast April 1, 2020.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company