KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists

Cabrera’s career includes meteorology positions at WFTS-TV in Tampa, Florida, WXIA-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, and WESH-TV in Orlando, Florida, where he won an Emmy award for team coverage of severe weather in 2007. He also provided weather forecasts for numerous stations while working for WSI (now The Weather Company). His time with WSI included appearances on Fox News Channel.

“My passion for weather has taken me many places, each with unique experiences and forged friendships,” Cabrera said. “While I value all of them, sometimes you’re given the chance to put it all together, all of what makes you feel you’ve arrived where you truly belong. This is New Mexico. This is Albuquerque. This is KOB 4.”

Cabrera has seals of approval from the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. He graduated from Florida State University in 1994, and graduated from the Broadcast Meteorology Program at Mississippi State University in 2006. He was born in Cuba and speaks Spanish fluently.

Cabrera starts with KOB 4 in late January, appearing in the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday through Friday. Garcia starts on the 5 p.m. newscast April 1, 2020.