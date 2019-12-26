KOB 4 announces partnership with Searchlight New Mexico | KOB 4
KOB 4 announces partnership with Searchlight New Mexico

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 26, 2019 09:20 PM
Created: December 26, 2019 08:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— KOB 4 is proud to announce a new partnership with Searchlight New Mexico, an independent news organizations focused on investigative reporting and data journalism.

The Searchlight team works hard to shine a light on some of the biggest challenges New Mexicans face in their communities.

“We’re a small investigative team based in Santa Fe that covers largely child well-being across New Mexico and we have the luxury of really taking deep dives and writing stories about some of the most difficult issues facing families and children in the state,” said Sara Solovitch, Searchlight executive editor.

The seven person team is bolstered by the talent from reporters like Don J. Unser, April Reese and Ed Williams.

To learn more about Searchlight New Mexico, click here.


