KOB 4 Biscochito Bake-Off

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 22, 2021 10:22 PM
Created: December 22, 2021 09:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a big challenge — local bakers famous for their biscochitos, judging cookies baked by teams from KOB 4.
Recipes of the four teams varied, and so did the end results. KOB 4 even had some non-baker contestants – plus one “new to the state” team.
And, you might even pick up some baking tips for your own biscochitos from our expert panel — Pratt Morales, Golden Crown Panaderia; Celine Grife, Celina’s Biscochitos; and Philip Sitges, Bev’s Biscochitos.
Click on the video above to see the results!
