KOB 4 Biscochito Bake-Off | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

KOB 4 Biscochito Bake-Off

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 22, 2021 10:22 PM
Created: December 22, 2021 09:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a big challenge — local bakers famous for their biscochitos, judging cookies baked by teams from KOB 4.

Recipes of the four teams varied, and so did the end results. KOB 4 even had some non-baker contestants – plus one “new to the state” team.

And, you might even pick up some baking tips for your own biscochitos from our expert panel — Pratt Morales, Golden Crown Panaderia; Celine Grife, Celina’s Biscochitos; and Philip Sitges, Bev’s Biscochitos.

Click on the video above to see the results!


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque teen takes plea deal in murder of homeless man
Albuquerque teen takes plea deal in murder of homeless man
Video: Elephant dances to Christmas carol at ABQ BioPark Zoo
Video: Elephant dances to Christmas carol at ABQ BioPark Zoo
'Ugly Sweater Elf' leaves cash around Albuquerque to spread holiday cheer
'Ugly Sweater Elf' leaves cash around Albuquerque to spread holiday cheer
New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 914 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 914 additional COVID-19 cases
ABQ BioPark Zoo elephant fights illness
ABQ BioPark Zoo elephant fights illness