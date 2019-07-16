KOB 4 footage aids investigators in cold case

The Arquette family continues to do everything they can to try and bring justice for Kaitlyn Arquette. The family recently put up five billboards around Albuquerque, in hopes that somebody will step forward who can help solve the case.

"We can't get anybody to explain this," said private investigator Pat Caristo.

More than 20 years ago, Caristo poured through KOB file footage looking for clues.

"We theorize that, that bullet hole that you can see in the picture is not a .22 caliber, as it's reported to have been," Caristo said. "And that's a significant piece of information."

At the time, the Albuquerque Police Department said it was a random drive-by shooting. They say the case has been worked by many cold case detectives throughout the years and is active – pending further leads.

The family says even the smallest bit of information could help break this case.

To contact the family, email kaitarquette@gmail.com